Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Survivor: Refined Rugged protection for all iPhone 12 models.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- iPhone 12 Pro orders slip into December; component shortages
- Apple Stores in England will offer click-and-collect service during lockdown
- First iPad Pro with mini LED display likely coming in Q1 2021, new report says
- Tim Cook: Apple working ‘really hard’ to solve supply constraints affecting iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.