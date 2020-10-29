Tim Cook: Apple working ‘really hard’ to solve supply constraints affecting iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch

During Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings call with investors and analysts, Apple CEO Tim Cook touched on some of the supply constraints plaguing the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac lineups. Cook said that Apple is working “really, really hard” to solve the supply problems as soon as possible.

Currently, multiple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are backordered due to high demand and have yet to recover from strong pre-order numbers earlier this month. Furthermore, Apple’s supply chain is likely working double duty as the company also prepares for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

During today’s earnings call, Cook was asked what Apple is doing to prepare its supply chain as we approach the busy holiday season, which often brings increased demand for every product:

If you look at iPhone, we’re constrained today. That’s not a surprise at the front end of the ramp, and how long we’ll be constrained is hard to predict. We haven’t taken orders yet for ‌iPhone 12‌ mini or Pro Max, so those are coming and we shall see. Right now we are supply-constrained, and for avoidance of confusion, we’re constrained on Mac and iPad and some Apple Watches. A fair number of areas of focus right now, and we’re working really, really hard to remedy those as quickly as we can. But at this point, I can’t estimate when we’ll be out of that.

Apple has faced supply problems for the iPad and Mac lineups throughout all of 2020, likely due to increased demand as schools and businesses shift to remote learning and remote work. Apple has also launched new Mac and iPad models throughout all of 2020, which also puts a burden on the supply chain.

Apple accessories are also facing supply constraints, with some products like the Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop band already delayed beyond the major holidays for most United States shoppers. MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 are also limited in availability, and we’re still awaiting launch dates for products like the MagSafe Duo charger.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order on Friday, November 6, at 5 a.m. PT.

