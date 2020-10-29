Apple One services bundle available tomorrow: save money on Apple Music, iCloud and more

As part of its quarterly earnings call release, the company announced that its services bundle Apple One will be officially launching tomorrow, on Friday 30th. Apple One combines Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ at a discounted price for individuals and families.

For $30 a month, the top tier plan Apple One Premier includes 2 TB of iCloud and Apple News+. It will also include access to Fitness+, Apple’s upcoming workout videos service that will debut before the end of the year.

Apple One Individual is priced at $14.95 per month and comes with 50 GB of iCloud, Apple Music for a single account, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Users can opt for the Apple One Family plan which will be priced at $19.95 per month. The family plan includes 200 GB of iCloud, Apple Music for up to six family members with Family Sharing, and Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Apple One Premier is priced at $30 and upgrades the Family plan with an additional 1.8 TB of iCloud space, access to Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+. Apple Fitness+ will deliver new workout classes on a weekly basis, with rich integration with the Apple Watch workout app. Fitness+ will not be available tomorrow though, it is coming before the end of the year. All of these services individually would cost $55 per month, so the Premier plan represents a near 50% discount.

Note: In both the individual and family tiers, Arcade and TV+ support Family Sharing regardless. Whilst Apple One Individual and Apple One Family are launching in more than 100 countries, Apple One Premier will only be offered in regions where Apple News+ is available: United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri told @emilychangtv that Apple One is launching tomorrow and Fitness+ is launching this quarter. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 29, 2020

The launch of the Apple subscription services bundle will help Apple expand the reach of its new content services, like TV+ and Arcade. It also increases competition with Spotify in the music streaming space; as every Apple One bundle includes Apple Music, customers may opt to go all in with Apple and abandon Spotify altogether. (Spotify has already complained that this is ‘unfair’.)

iOS 14.1 will automatically surface the Apple One bundle options to customers, highlighting the best plan for them.

Apple has also said that customers can top up their iCloud storage with add-on purchases, if they need more than what’s included in Apple One. For the first time, this means a single Apple ID will be able to have more than 2 TB of iCloud space.

