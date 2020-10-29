Tim Cook teases ‘more exciting things’ still coming from Apple in 2020

During Apple’s Q4 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook gave a hint about the first Apple Silicon Macs and other anticipated new products that will land before 2020 is over.

Cook shared a number of the achievements that Apple has accomplished during the difficult year that is 2020. Looking forward he didn’t give anything away explicitly for what the company has planned for the holiday quarter, he did tease what we expect will be the first Apple Silicon Mac(s) and more with one short sentence:

I can tell you that this year has a few more exciting things in store.

“Few” usually means 3 or more, although some strict definitions state it could mean just 2. In any case, the comment is certainly a tease that Apple could introduce more than just its all-new Macs with custom chips in November. Cook actually shared that the first Apple Silicon Macs would start shipping before 2021 back in June at WWDC.

But beyond the new generation of Macs, we’re waiting on Apple’s Tile-like AirTags item trackers, AirPods Studio, Apple Fitness+ (announced as coming this year), and more. However, AirPods Studio are rumored to have been delayed until 2021. But AirTags could come as soon as November.

However, Cook could also be referring to already announced products like HomePod mini, Apple Fitness+, and new MagSafe accessories that are slated for a holiday quarter release or even the iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max. We’ll have to wait to know for sure but it looks like we could see another Apple event — the third one since September — on November 17.

More:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: