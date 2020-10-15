Apple might hold another event on November 17 to introduce first Apple Silicon Mac

After introducing new Apple Watch and iPad models in September and iPhone 12 and HomePod mini in October, we are still waiting for the first Apple Silicon Mac. Although the company has said that new Macs will be introduced in 2020, we don’t have any official schedule yet. Now, Jon Prosser claims that Apple will hold its next special event on November 17.

According to Prosser, Apple has chosen November 17 to hold its next special event where the company will announce new Mac models — including the first Mac with the Apple Silicon chip replacing Intel processors.

Prosser also said that Apple will confirm the event to the public a week before, on November 10. The company took a similar approach with its special events in September and October. Prior to this, a Bloomberg report had already mentioned that Apple plans to launch new Macs in November.

During WWDC 2020, Apple announced the transition of Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon, which are basically the same ARM processors used in iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices. The company promised to introduce the first Apple Silicon Mac at the end of this year, but other details haven’t been disclosed since then.

It’s unclear whether Apple will introduce other products at its special November event, but Prosser said this week that Apple will announce the long-awaited AirTags next month. AirPods Studio, however, might be delayed to March 2021.

As the company is holding online events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now easier to introduce new products separately as the press doesn’t need to travel to Cupertino.

