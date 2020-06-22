Tim Cook says first Mac with Apple Silicon shipping to consumers by end of this year

- Jun. 22nd 2020 11:58 am PT

During its WWDC keynote, Apple officially confirmed its transition from Intel chips to its own Apple Silicon for the Mac. In addition to details for developers, Tim Cook announced that the first Mac with Apple Silicon will ship to consumers by the end of this year.

Cook didn’t go into detail, but he did outlay a broad timeline of the planned transition from Intel to Apple Silicon. Cook detailed that it will be a two-year transition process, with the first Apple Silicon-powered Mac shipping to customers by the end of this year.

Developers will be able to apply for a Quick Start program to bring their applications to Apple Silicon. This will include a Developer Transition Kit that features a Mac mini powered by Apple’s A12Z processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the first Apple Silicon Mac will be the 13-inch MacBook Pro as well as a 24-inch iMac. Apple did not offer specifics during today’s WWDC keynote, however.

Mac

WWDC 2020

