Early hands-on video showcases Apple’s $129 MagSafe Duo Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch

While we still don’t have a release date for Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger, a new video posted to YouTube this week offers a closer look at the accessory. The MagSafe Duo will allow users to charge their iPhone and Apple Watch on a foldable, 2-in-1 wireless charger.

The MagSafe Duo Charger features two charging pads, one of which is a Qi-compatible MagSafe surface and the other of which is an Apple Watch puck charger. You can fold the MagSafe Duo in half for easy travel, as well. It connects to power via a Lightning to USB-C cable.

Because the wireless charging pad on the MagSafe Duo is Qi-certified, this means it can be used to charge any device that is Qi compatible. Thus, you can use it to recharge AirPods or any iPhone model that supports wireless charging, even pre-iPhone 12 models that don’t support MagSafe.

Apple explains:

The MagSafe Duo Charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

This hands-on video posted to YouTube offers a look at the MagSafe Duo in action, where we can see it being used to charge an iPhone 12 alongside an Apple Watch. We can also see how the Apple Watch charging puck can be pushed upwards so that the Apple Watch can charge in Nightstand mode. The video also showcases the foldable design, which would be quite useful for travel.

Apple announced the MagSafe Duo wireless charger alongside the iPhone 12 last month, but it has yet to give an official release date. In fact, only yesterday did Apple add the MagSafe Duo to its online store, confirming that the accessory will be priced at $129 and that it’s “coming soon.” Notably, the MagSafe Duo does not include a wall charging brick in the box, so you’ll need to find one elsewhere. The box will only include the MagSafe Duo Charger itself alongside a 1 meter Lightning to USB-C cable.

Are you planning to purchase the MagSafe Duo whenever it becomes available? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: