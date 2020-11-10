Apple Store is down ahead of event, Apple expected to launch first Apple Silicon Macs today

The Apple Store is down for what is most likely Apple’s last product event of the year. At 10 AM PT, Tim Cook and team will take to the virtual pre-recorded stage to announce the first Apple Silicon Macs.

As previewed at WWDC in June, Apple is embarking on a transition to move from Intel-based Macs to ARM architecture using chips of its own design, just like how it designs the A-series processors in iPhones and iPads.

The first ARM Macs are believed to be laptops. Specifically, Bloomberg set expectations for a new 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro to be announced today. An Apple Silicon 16-inch MacBook Pro is also in development, and could possibly appear at today’s event. The machines are not expected to look significantly different in terms of case design, but should boast significant CPU and GPU performance improvements, as well as longer battery life thanks to Apple Silicon.

Apple said that it intends to complete the transition within two years. This means throughout 2021 we can expect Apple Silicon variants of its desktop lineup, including a long-overdue iMac redesign.

Outside of Apple Silicon, products like AirTags, AirPods Studio headphones and a new Apple TV box continue to float around the rumor mill. However, it is unlikely that any of these products will be announced today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: