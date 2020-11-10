OmniFocus launches iOS 14 widgets with latest update

Popular productivity software OmniFocus has released its latest update with the major change being iOS 14 widgets. Three options are included in a variety of sizes.

OmniFocus 3.11 for iOS has arrived and comes with a forecast widget and perspective items widget in small, medium, and large sizes. There’s also a new inbox item widget available in the large size, and you can even customize the widgets’ font size.

Omni Group shared the details in a blog post today:

OmniFocus 3.11 for iOS adds a curated set of widgets that you can add to the Today View or your Home Screen to access your most used perspectives and most timely action items from wherever you are on your device. This includes:

A Forecast widget with a calendar view for today and the days ahead

A Perspective Items widget with a list of upcoming items in a perspective of your choice

Both of these are available in small, medium, and large widget sizes, and can have their font size customized to suit your needs. The update also includes a New Inbox Item widget—a large, friendly button for immediately opening OmniFocus to add a new item to your Inbox.

The company also says it is getting the OmniFocus Mac version ready for Big Sur:

We’re hard at work finishing up our next update for OmniFocus for Mac compatible with Big Sur—and shortly after that, Big Sur widgets come to the Mac as well. Stay tuned for these updates in the coming weeks!

OmniFocus 3.11 for iOS is available as a free update for subscribers and owners.

