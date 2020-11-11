Apple honors Veterans Day with donations, iPads, discounts, and more

Apple is recognizing Veterans Day with a range of measures, ranging from donations to veterans organizations to highlighting relevant movies and TV shows in the Apple TV app.

Apple opened its announcements with a donation to Team Rubicon …

Apple and its employees are proud to support veterans organizations that are giving back to the community, including non-profits like Team Rubicon. Team Rubicon mobilizes veterans to continue their service to their country and community, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises, including COVID-19. With a donation to Team Rubicon, Apple is helping mobilize the organization’s Greyshirt volunteers who are engaged in hurricane recovery efforts in the Gulf Coast. Apple is also hosting its own volunteer training so that veterans and other employees at Apple are prepared to join the ranks of Team Rubicon’s Greyshirt first responders for deployment at disaster sites.

The company is also providing iPads to help vets access health services.

Earlier this fall, Apple teamed up with the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to increase veterans’ access to virtual care benefits with iPad. This VA iPad program provides qualifying veterans with cellular-enabled iPads to access telehealth services and currently helps more than 80,000 veterans across the country connect to VA health care services virtually. And as of last year, veterans across the nation and surrounding territories who receive their care through the Veterans Health Administration can also use the Health Records feature in the Health app on iPhone to see a fuller, more comprehensive picture of their health that includes information from multiple providers.

Apple is highlighting apps, movies, TV shows and books aimed at vets, or helping others hear their stories.

Today on the App Store, users can learn more about Team RWB (Team Red, White & Blue), an app that brings veterans together through fitness events and community service. The App Store also features a collection of apps that lend a hand to those serving in the military […] To highlight the breadth of stories reflecting military and veteran experiences, the Apple TV app features a Military Stories collection surfacing movies and shows that tell the rich stories of those who have served. Apple Books also presents the Saluting our Veterans collection to help readers discover stories with powerful themes ranging from experiences of war to the transition back to civilian life.

The company also reminds vets that it offers discounted pricing on its products.

Current and veteran members of the US Military, National Guard, and Reserve are eligible for special pricing on Apple products and accessories throughout the year with Apple’s Veterans and Military Purchase Program.

Finally, record any workout of 11 minutes or more to earn a new Veterans Day Activity award.

