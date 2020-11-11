As promised by Sony last month, the Apple TV app is now available for download on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles through the PlayStation Store.

This follows the official launch of PlayStation 5 tomorrow, November 12, in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The new console will be available in more countries beginning November 19. However, consumers who own a PlayStation 4 can also get the app.

The Apple TV app features a variety of content from the iTunes Store as well as from third-party content providers including Showtime, Starz, and Noggin. The app also provides access to Apple’s own streaming platform Apple TV+, which offers original movies, TV shows, and documentaries.

Apple TV+ is available with a monthly subscription of $4.99, but users can get it included in the Apple One bundle or even with a 1-year free trial when buying a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac.

Earlier this week, Apple also released the Apple TV app for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S through Microsoft Store. Besides Apple devices, users can also find the Apple TV app on Samsung, LG, VIZIO, and Sony Smart TVs, as well as Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

The Apple TV app is now available to download globally on the PlayStation Network through Sony Playstation 4 ahead of today’s #PlayStation5 launch in 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇯🇵 🇦🇺 🇳🇿 🇰🇷 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/orIx0Qa9fG — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) November 12, 2020

