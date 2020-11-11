Ulysses brings version 21 of its app to Mac with refreshed interface and better Revision Mode

The popular writing and Markdown editor app Ulysses is getting another important update following the official release of macOS Big Sur to the public this week. Ulysses 21, which is already available for iOS, is coming to the Mac with an improved interface and a refined Revision Mode.

Ulysses 20 was released earlier this year for macOS with a new Revision Mode, which lets users hide unnecessary features and just focus on annotations and suggestions — which makes it perfect for reviewing texts with specific markings and comments.

Revision Mode was introduced in the iOS app with Ulysses 21, which also brought some other improvements. These enhancements will also be available for Mac users with Ulysses 21 once the update is available. This includes a dedicated view to check user notes and also an option to hide interface elements that may distract you during the revision process.

On the Mac, Ulysses 21 also features a refreshed interface that is based on the new design guidelines of macOS Big Sur. “Apple’s design language in Big Sur is clear, light, unintrusive and generously spaced — a perfect match with our own design philosophy,” says Marcus Fehn, Ulysses co-founder.

Of course, the update brings a new icon that perfectly matches the macOS Big Sur design. There’s also a new theme for the editor mode called D21, which is optimized for review tasks with a clean and simple interface based on monochrome colors.

Universal Ulysses 21 will be available at the Mac App Store from this Thursday, November 12, which is the same day Apple will officially release macOS Big Sur to the public.

