Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta to developers

After launching Big Sur to the public last week with macOS 11.0.1, Apple has released the 11.1 beta to developers.

Apple made the macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta available via its Developer website and should arrive as an over-the-air update for those already enrolled in the beta.

The macOS 11.1 beta just includes generic release notes, but it should come with bug fixes and performance improvements that many will be waiting for before upgrading to the major new Mac release (or since upgrading).

macOS Big Sur comes with an all-new design inspired by iOS, new Control Center, Notifications, Center, redesigned Messages app, lots of Safari improvements, support for the new M1 Macs, iOS apps, and much more.

We’ll be diving into the latest beta to see what’s new. Spot some updates in the macOS 11.1 beta? Let us know on Twitter @9to5Mac or in the comments below!

