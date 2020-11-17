Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro up to $550 off, Retina 5K iMac $1,649, Wyze Cam $21, more

Today’s best deals include up to $550 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Retina 27-inch iMac on sale, and Wyze Cam sees a rare discount. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take up to $550 off 16-inch MacBook Pro

B&H is offering up some big discounts on Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with price drops by as much as $550. Free shipping is available for all. One standout is the upgraded 2.4GHz/64GB/1TB model at $3,349. That’s the full $550 off the regular going rate and a new all-time low. Basic configurations are also discounted as part of today’s sale by the usual $300.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a Retina display that’s backed by Intel Core i7 or i9 processors. You can count on up to 64GB worth of RAM and as much as 1TB of internal storage as part of today’s sale. Apple also includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports, which enables expansive connectivity with all of the latest devices on the market today.

Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac drops $150

B&H offers Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,649. As a comparison, that’s a $150 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen in recent months.

Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.1GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 256GB internal solid-state drive.

Wyze Cam gets a rare 1-day discount

Amazon is offering up to 20% off Wyze Smart Home Security Cameras. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Wyze Cam 1080p HD Camera for $21. As a comparison, it typically goes for $26, and today’s deal is just one of a few discounts we’ve seen all-time. Wyze Cam has developed a stellar reputation for its affordable price tag, full 1080p camera feeds, and free cloud storage.

