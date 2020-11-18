Apple aware of display issues affecting some iPhone 12 models

With the release of a new iPhone naturally comes issues that are discovered by users. Every year, one or two of these issues tends to gather a substantial amount of attention. With the iPhone 12, it appears one of these issues lies with the display.

Users have begun to report display issues with the new iPhone 12, including a greenish tint and flickering. These complaints have slowly been popping up all over the internet, even on Apple’s Support Communities page, with no fix currently available.

MacRumors apparently even got their hands on an official Apple document that was sent to Apple Authorized Service Providers. In the document, Apple advised technicians not to service iPhones experiencing the displays issues for now. Instead, Apple said that technicians should notify users to keep their iPhone software up to date. This tells us that Apple likely believes the display issues can be resolved via a software update.

As of right now, the issues appear to be affecting all four models of the iPhone 12. Users report that the problems arise when their display brightness is set to anything below 90 percent—even reported by some users running the iOS 14.3 betas.

If you own an iPhone 12 and are experiencing these issues, it’s helpful to supply a detailed report of the bug to Apple. Doing this should assist Apple in addressing the issue faster. In the meantime, make sure that you keep iOS updated on your device.

