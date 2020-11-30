Cyber Monday is now here at 9to5Mac, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. While Black Friday had plenty of great offers, Cyber Monday 2020 is shaping up to be quite noteworthy, as well. We’re expecting to see plenty of great price drops on Apple devices and more throughout the week, many of which are already live. Head below for the best Cyber Monday 2020 Apple deals and more.

Cyber Monday kicks off at major retailers

Cyber Monday is officially slated for November 30 this year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many retailers have moved their sales completely online, and a number of promotions have already started in earnest. As expected, Amazon is leading the charge with a rotating cast of deals every day at 3 a.m. over on its Cyber Monday deal hub. However, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are all offering up their own sales throughout Thanksgiving week.

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals

It’s been a big year so far for Apple, with a number of notable refreshes on nearly every product in its stable. That’s making for a particularly notable Black Friday this year. Apple’s Amazon storefront will be the primary spot for these deals, so make sure to bookmark this page. Amazon will likely be price-matching all of the most notable deals throughout Black Friday.

Apple Watch deals continue to pop up all over the place for Cyber Monday. You can currently find Series 5 on sale from $299 across a variety of styles, taking up to $130 off the regular going rate. The latest Apple Watch Series 6 is also being discounted along with SE models this week, as well. You can find all of those discounts on this landing page.

Apple’s HomePod is finally on sale after getting skipped during Black Friday, which includes an open-box model at $210. As a comparison, it typically goes for $299, with discounts becoming harder to come by in recent months following the announcement of HomePod mini.

We’re also eyeing a great price drop on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is currently down to $2,449 for Black Friday on the 1TB model and $2,099 when dropping to the 512GB configuration.

Don’t miss Apple’s AirPods discounted from $110, as well, during Cyber Monday. You can grab the wireless charging case version at $140 during the holiday season, too, marking some of the best offers we’ve tracked to date.

9to5mac readers will have exclusive early access to Hyper’s largest-ever Black Friday Sale with 30% off sitewide (with “9TO5” coupon code at checkout), including new products like the GEN2 Next Generation USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 Docks, the VIPER 10-in-2 Dual HDMI Display USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air, and its popular 100W Gallium Nitride USB-C Charger. Known for its leading range of USB-C hubs for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air and the USB-C equipped iPad Pro and latest iPad Air, Hyper also has a great section of Portable Battery Packs, Wireless Chargers, and more. Also, check out its new UV-C LED Sterilizing Box and Sterilizing Wand to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in less than three minutes.

50% off Italian Leather Apple Watch Bands & More: Meridio is now offering 50% off all of its Italian leather Watch bands and even deeper deals up to 80% off other accessories like its leather AirPods case. Described as “where the strong character of Italian tradition meets cutting-edge technology,” Meridio bands are handmade in Italy by an ancient tannery in the Marche and span across a wide range of textured leather treatments, moody colorways, and more. Also, check out its Tide Apple Watch band made from 100% ocean-bound plastic and available in three colorways.

Google and other tech deals for Cyber Monday

Google’s line of smart home accessories and speakers are heavily discounted this Cyber Monday from $17. That includes the high-end Nest Hub Max for $179, which is down from the usual $229 going rate. You’ll also find deals on Nest Audio, Nest Wifi systems, and much more as part of today’s sale.

On the HomeKit side of things, there are notable deals going today on Philips Hue, Lutron, and Nanoleaf lighting.

Other notable tech deals:

Home goods, fashion, and everything else:

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Cyber Monday 2020 news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Cyber Monday deals roll in throughout the coming days as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Cyber Monday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

