Spotify becomes latest app to jump the shark with Snapchat-like stories

- Nov. 30th 2020 12:06 pm PT

It seems as if Instagram-like stories have been getting added into popular social media apps left and right. We saw this more recently with Twitter’s new “Fleets” feature, and now it looks like Spotify is joining the club. Or as some prefer to put it, Spotify is jumping the shark.

Currently, Spotify’s new stories feature appears only to be showing on a select few albums and playlists. The most popular is Spotify’s “Christmas Hits” playlist that you can find simply by searching for it.

Once an album or playlist with a story has been opened, users will notice a new icon located in the upper left that can be tapped on. This will bring users to a new interface that is very similar in design to Instagram stories. From here, users can view short video clips, tapping the left or right of the screen to skip through them.

As of now, this is only a test being done by Spotify using prominent artists such as Jennifer Lopez and Kelly Clarkson. Whether or not this new stories feature stays in the long term and expands to other albums remains to be seen.

