Microsoft Teams adding CarPlay integration, new recording features, more

Microsoft has announced a variety of changes to its Microsoft Teams application today, including integration with Apple CarPlay. Microsoft Teams is also adding new options for recording meetings, transferring calls, and more.

As The Verge reports, CarPlay integration will allow Microsoft Teams users to initiate and answer calls using the head unit in their car. You’ll also be able to use Siri to initiate calls hands-free with CarPlay.

In early 2021, Microsoft Teams will add support for transferring calls between mobile and desktop devices. For example, you’ll be able to begin a call on your iPhone, then transfer it to your Mac:

Microsoft Teams users will also be able to transfer calls between mobile and desktop soon, allowing people to quickly move locations in the middle of an audio or video call. The Teams app will let people join without audio on an additional device, or simply transfer the call and end it automatically on other devices. Microsoft says this particular feature will be available in early 2021.

Other features coming to Microsoft Teams include a new calling interface with easier access to contacts, voicemail, and calling history. This will allow “Microsoft Teams to more easily replace your desk phone, with built-in spam call protection, reverse number lookup, and the ability to merge calls,” The Verge reports.

Microsoft Teams is also adding new recording features, including the ability to record meetings to SharePoint or OneDrive.

The latest version of Microsoft Teams does not yet appear to be available on the App Store, but you can check on your device right here.

