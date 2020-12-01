WhatsApp iOS update brings custom wallpapers for individual chats, sticker search, more

WhatsApp today announced a major update to its iPhone app that will bring some great new features to its users, including new custom wallpapers for individual chats, separate backgrounds for light and dark mode, sticker search, and more.

Users can already set custom wallpapers for WhatsApp chats, but the same wallpaper is shown in all chats across the app. This changes with the latest WhatsApp update, which adds custom wallpapers for individual chats.

You can now set a different wallpaper for each contact or group you have in WhatsApp, which makes it even easier to identify who you’re talking to and makes the experience within the app more personal.

Your WhatsApp chats hold a special place in your life, which is why we’re introducing custom chat wallpapers. Make your chats personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper for your most important chats and favorite people, and you never need worry about sending the wrong message in the wrong chat ever again.

Speaking of wallpapers, the WhatsApp update brings even more backgrounds to make your chats more unique. For those who love the doodle wallpaper, there are now more of them available in different colors. The update adds multiple images of nature and architecture from around the world that can be used as wallpapers.

WhatsApp users will also find a new option to set different images as wallpapers for light and dark modes. A new sticker search lets you find your favorite stickers on the app faster and easier. The update also brings an updated version of the World Health Organization’s “Together at Home” sticker pack, which is now fully animated.

You can get WhatsApp for free on the App Store. The update with these new mentioned features will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users beginning today.

