Apple Music Replay is Apple’s competitor to Spotify Wrapped, allowing Apple Music subscribers to access details on their most listened to songs, albums, and artists of the year. Here’s how to find your Apple Music Replay 2020 year-in-review.

What differentiates Apple Music Replay from Spotify Wrapped is that Replay is actually available and updated year-round. This means that the Replay 2020 playlist has been available for users since January of this year. In early 2021, a new Replay 2021 playlist will be available, but it will be blank and ready for you to start filling up.

How to find your Apple Music Replay 2020 stats

The biggest downside to Apple Music Replay 2020 is that it’s not directly accessible via the Apple Music application. While you can view your Replay playlists in the Apple Music “Listen Now” tab, you have to visit the Apple Music website for the full details.

To find your Apple Music Replay 2020 year-in-review, simply head to replay.music.apple.com in Safari on your device. Here, you’ll be presented with all of the details on your Apple Music listening habits throughout the year.

Apple Music Replay shows users their total listening time for the year, alongside a playlist of your top 100 songs of the year, your top artists, and your top albums. You can also add your Replay 2020 playlist to your Apple Music library, as well as playlists for prior years dating back to 2015 as well.

Apple Music Replay isn’t as easy to share to social media as Spotify Wrapped, but you can share a playlist directly from the Apple Music app to Instagram or Snapchat by three-dots in the upper-right corner, choosing Share, then choosing your preferred app.

Again, you can try Apple Music Replay 2020 now at replay.music.apple.com and be sure to show us your Replay screenshots in the comments below. And if you’re looking for details on Spotify Wrapped 2020, we’ve got everything you know in our full guide right here.





