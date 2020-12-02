The Spotify Wrapped 2020 year-in-review roundup is now live for users around the world. It allows you to easily see your most listened to songs, artists, and albums in the Spotify app for iOS and Android. Here’s how it works.

Whereas the Apple Music Replay roundup is available year-round, Spotify Wrapped is debuted annually in December. It’s widely praised for its design and social features, making it easy for users to share their Wrapped statistics on social media.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped year-in-review

Through the web version of Spotify, you can find a barebones version of Wrapped 2020 via this link. The web version of Spotify Wrapped allows you to view playlists of your top songs of 2020, as well as “Missed Hits.” There’s also a playlist called “On Record” that allows you to “dig deeper into some of your top artists of 2020 with a mix of talk and music.”

But to access the full Spotify Wrapped 2020 stats, you’ll need to use the Spotify app on iOS. Simply open the Spotify app on your iPhone, then tap the “2020 Wrapped” heading on the “Home” page. Spotify will then walk you through your Wrapped 2020 year-in-review.

Spotify is using a Snapchat Stories-like interface for Wrapped 2020. You can choose to screenshot any of the stories to share them, or you can wait until the end and Spotify will give you three different Wrapped 2020 images to easily share on social media.

The pre-configured Wrapped 2020 images include your top artists, top songs, minutes listened, and top genres. Throughout the Spotify Wrapped video, however, Spotify offers more statistics on things like the number of new artists you discovered this year and your most listened to decades.

One of the coolest statistics Spotify provides is details on how you ranked in comparison to other Spotify users when listened. For instance, Spotify could tell you that you were in the “top 2%” of listeners of a specific artist this year.

Spotify also has some details on the most streamed artists globally:

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny claims the top spot with more than 8.3 billion streams this year from fans around the globe. His album YHLQMDLG—released in late February and featuring collaborations with Sech, Anuel AA, and Daddy Yankee—is the number one streamed album as well. Following Bad Bunny is Drake and Latin star J Balvin. The fourth most-streamed artist is the late rapper Juice WRLD, followed by The Weeknd. Billie Eilish continues her reign as Spotify’s most-streamed female artist for the second year in a row, followed by Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande in spots two and three. Coming in as the fourth and fifth most-streamed female artists are Dua Lipa and Halsey.

What’s on your Spotify Wrapped 2020 year-in-review this year? Let us know down in the comments!

