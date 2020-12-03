Apple TV+ picks up ‘Gutsy Women’ docuseries hosted by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

Dec. 3rd 2020

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order for a docuseries hosted by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, as first reported by Deadline. The series will be inspired by their new book entitled The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

The report explains:

The docuseries will feature a diverse cast of trailblazing women, according to Apple. In it, the former first lady, U.S Senator and Secretary of State, and her daughter set out to answer the question: what exactly does it take to be a Gutsy Woman?

The untitled docuseries will be produced for Apple TV+ by HiddenLight Productions, the production company founded by Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, and Sam Branson. It joins a variety of other docuseries on Apple TV+, including The Oprah Conversation.

The Book of Gutsy Women includes portraits of women such as Harriet Tubman, Edith Windsor, Mary Beard, Malala Yousafzai, and more.

Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, share the stories of the gutsy women who have inspired them—women with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done.

