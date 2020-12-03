The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has published a blog post today specifically warning consumers about robocall scammers pretending to be Apple and Amazon. While these types of scams are common, an increase in prevalence has recently prompted the FTC to publish this warning.

The FTC explains that there are two versions of the scam currently making the rounds. The first version focuses on Amazon:

In one version of the scam, you get a call and a recorded message that says it’s Amazon. The message says there’s something wrong with your account. It could be a suspicious purchase, a lost package, or an order they can’t fulfill.

The second version focuses on Apple robocall scammers, with the recorded message referencing suspicious iCloud account activity:

In both scenarios, the scammers say you can conveniently press 1 to speak with someone (how nice of them!). Or they give you a phone number to call. Don’t do either. It’s a scam. They’re trying to steal your personal information, like your account password or your credit card number.

The FTC says that if you get an “unexpected call or message about a problem with any of your accounts,” you should simply hang up. If you think there might actually be a problem with your accounts, the FTC advises you to contact the company directly using a phone number from their website or via email.

The FTC continues:

You can hear a clips of the robocall scams on the FTC website right here. This is an excellent resource to share with friends and family members who may fall victim to these sorts of phishing attempts. Have you gotten any of these robocalls recently? Let us know down in the comments!

