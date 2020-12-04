Apple launches recall program for iPhone 11 display with touch issues

Apple today announced another Replacement Program, this time for iPhone 11. According to the company, some iPhone 11 users are experiencing problems in which the display stops responding to touch.

As reported by Apple, a small percentage of iPhone 11 models manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020 were affected by this problem. The company says the issue is related to a failure in the display module, which needs to be replaced in order to get the phone working properly again.

The replacement program is exclusive to the regular iPhone 11 model and does not apply to the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Users can check the Apple Support website to find out if their iPhone 11 is eligible for the replacement program using its serial number. If your iPhone is eligible for the program, you should contact Apple to take them to an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider. Apple will replace the affected iPhone 11 for free.

The recall covers affected iPhone 11 models for two years after the first retail sale of the unit. Apple may refuse free technical support for devices with physical damages.

