Video: Apple promotes ‘Ted Lasso’ and other Apple TV+ originals in new ad

- Dec. 4th 2020 7:17 am PT

Apple has shared a new ad on its YouTube channel today promoting Apple TV+ and the growing lineup of original TV shows and movies. The 90-second video promotes shows such as Servant, For All Mankind, and Ted Lasso.

The format of the video is particularly neat, as it features clips from various Apple TV+ originals with a one-sentence synopsis overlaid on each clip. For example, the synopsis of Ted Lasso is simply that “a college football coach gets a job as a professional English football coach.”

Apple says in the video’s description:

More than Originals. Apple Originals. Watch For All Mankind, Servant, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Defending Jacob, Greyhound and all Apple Originals exclusively on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers a growing lineup of original TV shows and movies, and that’s the message Apple is pushing with this new ad. In October, Apple announced that it would be extending one-year Apple TV+ free trials through February 2021, likely due to production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But come February 2021, Apple will have to entice users to remain subscribed when their trial is officially over. You can keep up with all of the latest Apple TV+ original shows and movies in our full guide right here.

Check out the new Apple TV+ ad below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments.

