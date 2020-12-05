PSA: Apple confirms outage affecting App Store Connect and other developer tools

- Dec. 5th 2020 1:38 pm PT

0

If you’re having trouble accessing the App Store Connect this Saturday, you’re not alone. Apple has just confirmed an outage that is affecting multiple developer tools, including the App Store Connect, Feedback Assistant, account management, and more.

App Store Connect is the platform used by developers to upload and manage App Store applications. Multiple developers have reported on social networks that the platform is not working properly this afternoon, and now Apple has confirmed the issue.

According to Apple’s System Status webpage dedicated to developer tools, these are the services that are currently offline or experiencing outages.

  • Account
  • App Store Connect
  • App Store Connect API
  • Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles
  • CloudKit Dashboard
  • Code-level Support
  • Contact Us
  • Developer ID Notary Service
  • Feedback ASsistant
  • MapKit JS Dashboard
  • Program Enrollment and Renewals
  • Software Downloads
  • Xcode Automatic Configuration

According to Apple, the outages started around 12:00 PM ET and they’re still affecting some users. The company also confirmed that it is now working to fix these issues.

Have you been affected by any interruptions in Apple’s online developer tools today? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

App Store Connect

App Store Connect

About the Author