This year is more interesting when it comes to iPhone wallets as 2020 marks Apple’s true foray into the market with the MagSafe reboot and the iPhone 12 lineup enabling its Leather Wallet. However, there are a lot of other great options available with different pros and cons. We’ll also take a look at some smart/standalone wallet options. Let’s dive into the iPhone wallet gift guide!

I’ve been an iPhone wallet case user since the iPhone 3G, so I’ve tried just about everything on the market. Needless to say, I was excited to see Apple unveil MagSafe and the Leather Wallet for iPhone 12 this year as a new option. I’ve been really impressed by it on the whole, but wallets are certainly not a one-size-fits-all situation.

Below, I’ve included a variety of quality iPhone wallets and wallet cases (most of which I’ve used) that offer everything from the ability to carry 6 cards + cash, to the slimmest experience possible, to an iPhone wallet/stand combo, plus a few ideas on smart/standalone wallets.

iPhone wallets and wallet cases

Apple has seen criticism on the MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 12, mainly around the strength of the magnet and that you usually have to remove it from your iPhone to access cards.

If you’re okay with those two trade-offs and room for 3 or 4 cards max (4 if one is super thin), the MagSafe Leather Wallet has some great aspects:

Premium build quality and Apple

Flexibility to use with and without your iPhone

Multiple colors make it easy to create a unique/personalized combination

Works with and without MagSafe cases





You can learn more about Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet in our full hands-on here.

The MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 12 retails for $60 direct from Apple and Best Buy.

If $60 is more than you want to spend, there are already third-party look-alikes on Amazon between $10-$30, but reviews aren’t looking so hot for some of them.

JimmyCase – flexibility & class

I’ve reviewed and used JimmyCase for several years, and I think it’s one of the best all-around cases, let alone iPhone wallet cases.

You get great drop protection, lots of beautiful options with the real-wood back, and the elastic card and cash holder is really versatile.

Holds up to 6 cards + cash

22 options with different wood/elastic band patterns/colors

Handmade in California

Great option for those who change how many cards you need to carry regularly and/or those who like to carry cash

Can still be a slim case depending on how much you carry

Great feel in the hand





JimmyCase has models for pretty much any iPhone, and they cost around the $50 mark. Unfortunately, due to the demand the company is seeing, cases ordered since 12/1 won’t arrive in time for the holidays, but they do have a printable gift card as a nice alternative.

Mujjo – minimal & clean

Mujjo is another one of my favorites, and the same goes for many of my teammates here at 9to5Mac.

You’re getting a premium leather wallet that is barely thicker than a non-wallet case. If you’re looking for a great minimal iPhone wallet case, this is one to consider.

Sharp design

Easy card access

Good protection

Super slim

You can pick up Mujjo wallet cases for pretty much any iPhone direct from Mujjo or on Amazon for around $50.

Moft – iPhone stand meets wallet





This is a brand new launch on December 10 and looks like a neat product. The Moft Stand & Wallet works with MagSafe and offers handy dual-functionality.

Room for 3 cards (hidden out of sight too)

Works with MagSafe

Stand works in both portrait and landscape

Made from soft Vegan leather

Comes in four colors

The Moft Stand & Wallet for iPhone 12 retails for $30 and is available direct from the company’s website.

Twelve South SurfacePad – minimal folio

Twelve South’s BookBook may be more well-known, but I love the SurfacePad as a slim yet functional iPhone case.

If you’re looking for a folio-style iPhone wallet case without going too bulky, this is the ticket.

Attaches directly to the back of your iPhone via a strong adhesive (doesn’t leave marks or residue if/when you remove)

Slim design but holds 2 cards

Also works as a stand for your iPhone

Twelve South doesn’t have SurfacePad available just yet for iPhone 1,2 but for any other model, it’s available between $30-$50.

You can grab SurfacePad direct from Twelve South and its Amazon storefront.

Smart wallets and other alternatives

If you’re looking for a standalone wallet, we’ve got a few recommendations.

Ekster – Siri-enabled & great functionality

I first tried out Ekster a year ago and have been really impressed with its products over the past year. The company uses premium leather and has innovative and super functional designs that use a mechanism to fan all your cards out (with many models).

Premium build

Can make any Ekster wallets smart with a Siri-enabled solar-powered tracking card

Super handy functionality

Variety of options depending on how many cards and cash you carry

Check out our full review of Ekster’s wallets from last year.

Ekster is running another holiday sale this year with up to 35% off. Prices start from $29 and go up closer to $100 for the top-end wallets.

Moment – more than a wallet





If you’re looking for something a little different than a traditional wallet, Moment has a sharp Crossbody Wallet available in a few different materials. These are great for anyone who wants to carry a bit more than just cards and/or cash but don’t want/need a larger bag or purse.

Available in leather, canvas, and ripstop

Adjustable crossbody strap and comes with wrist rope too

Scratch-free microfiber pockets

Works with Pro Max iPhones/Plus iPhones

You can pick Moment’s Crossbody Wallet direct from the company, normally starting from $50 but now doing from $20 for the holidays.

Bellroy – traditional & modern wallets





Bellroy has built a reputation for making some of the best wallets out there. They feature a wide variety of designs and styles with great functionality.

Lots of choices

Premium leather and build quality

RFID protection on many models

Traditional and modern options

Can add a tracking card like Ekster’s to make any of them smart with Siri control

Check out everything from traditional bi-folds to zip wallets and card holders. Prices range from $55 to over $100.

Read more 9to5Mac gift guides:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: