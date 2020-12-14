Apple updates Final Cut Pro with new Facebook and YouTube sharing option

Apple has released a small but notable update to Final Cut Pro for the Mac. The update brings two new sharing options to the video editing app: YouTube and Facebook. Apple has rolled out similar updates to iMovie and Clips on iOS, as well as Motion and Compressor on Mac.

Apple says that when you choose one of these new sharing options, a specific file will be created for uploading to the service. You can choose details such as resolution, compression, and captions. “Shared files will be saved to your Mac,” Apple explains. “To upload your video, follow the guidelines on the video sharing website.”

The full release notes for today’s Final Cut Pro update:

Adds share option for YouTube and Facebook to create a file for uploading to those sites

Includes stability improvements

This is the second update to Final Cut Pro in the last month. In November, Apple updated the app to drop the ‘X’ from its branding and add support for Apple Silicon Macs.

You can download Final Cut Pro from the Mac App Store for $299.99.

Final cut Pro got an update for YouTube & Facebook specific exports. Even has the option to export with captions. pic.twitter.com/khhlWmcjN0 — Gregory McFadden (@GregoryMcFadden) December 14, 2020

