iPhone 6s falls out of a plane and survives, with all the action recorded

Dropping a phone is a nightmare for almost everyone, but have you ever imagined letting your iPhone fall from a plane? That’s exactly what happened to Brazilian documentary filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto, who dropped his iPhone from the sky — and more surprisingly, the phone survived, and its built-in camera recorded everything.

As first reported by G1, Galiotto was flying over a beach located in Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro, for one of his projects. While holding the iPhone 6s with just one hand to capture some images through a small window of the plane, the heavy wind took the phone away.

The filmmaker thought he had lost his iPhone for good, but the story had an unexpected twist. Galiotto checked the Find My app. and surprisingly, the iPhone 6s was still on and located in the middle of the beach. He went to the indicated location, and the fallen iPhone was there, nearly intact.

“I had faith that I would recover it. I thought, ‘If it didn’t fall in the water, we’ll find it. For a few meters I could have hit a person — and, at that height I was flying, 2,000 feet, it was going to be a tragedy, can you imagine? But it wasn’t a tragedy, it had many emotions.”

The iPhone 6s survived the fall from the plane with only a few scratches. The device was protected only by a regular silicone case and a screen protector. “It’s something that, if you tell someone, they won’t believe,” Galiotto said.

Watch he full video of Galiotto’s iPhone falling from the plane here in the original report (in Portuguese).

Interestingly, this is not the first one that an iPhone fell out of an airplane and survived. It was reported last year that a photographer was on an aerial tour in South Iceland when he dropped his iPhone — also a 6s. He was able to recover his iPhone 13 months later after the accident.

