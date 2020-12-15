iMazing is a popular tool that lets users manage and back up all the content from an iPhone or iPad without using iTunes or Finder. The app was updated today with some great new features, including support for the new Apple ProRAW photo format and a native version for Macs with M1 chip.

The latest iMazing update makes the app even better for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max users who now have the Apple ProRAW format enabled thanks to iOS 14.3 — which was officially released this week. The app now lets you easily explore and export ProRAW photos from your iPhone.

Users will find a new category dedicated to RAW photos in the iMazing app, which shows all images captured with the DNG extension. You can click on ProRAW photos to check all EXIF details and also export the images as RAW or JPEG files.

iOS 14.3 is out in the wild, bringing an exciting new feature for photographers: the ability to capture images in Apple’s new ProRAW format with their iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max. We’re delighted to announce that iMazing has already been updated to support ProRAW — our users can browse and export their ProRAW shots from day one, using both the macOS and Windows versions of iMazing.

Moreover, iMazing is now fully compatible with M1 Macs as the latest update was built to run natively on Apple Silicon Macs. Users can benefit from the full performance of the M1 chip by browsing and exporting content using the iMazing app.

You can try iMazing for free on your Mac or Windows PC. The full license with support for unlimited devices costs $59.99 per year. There’s also a lifetime license starting at $49.99 for two devices.

