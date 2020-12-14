Apple will release iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to all users today. The update includes new features such as Apple ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro users, as well as support for the forthcoming AirPods Max over-ear headphones and support for the Apple Fitness+ service.

New features in iOS 14.3

One of the most notable changes for iPhone users in iOS 14.3 is support for the new ProRAW photo format for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max users. Apple announced the ProRAW format in October alongside the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, teasing that it would be available via a future software update.

When you update to iOS 14.3, you’ll be able to enable the option via the Settings app under the “Camera” section then under “Formats.” In that area of the Settings app, you should see a new toggle for Apple ProRAW. Apple warns that each file in the ProRAW format will be approximately 25MB in size.

Video: Top features and changes

Generally, shooting in RAW will give you more control over adjusting details such as color, details, and dynamic range of an image after it has been taken. Here’s how Apple describes ProRAW:

ProRAW gives you all the standard RAW information, along with the Apple image pipeline data. So you can get a head start on editing, with noise reduction and multiframe exposure adjustments already in place — and have more time to tweak color and white balance.

There are also two other changes for the Camera app:

Option to record video at 25 fps

Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

iOS 14.3 also makes it easier to set custom app icons thanks to the ability to run shortcuts from the Home screen without launching the Shortcuts app first. The update also brings support for setting Ecosia as your default search engine and support for installing software updates for third-party HomeKit accessories directly in the Home app.

The update also brings rare changes to the Apple TV app:

An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

For Apple Music users, iOS 14.3 and macOS 11.1 Big Sur also includes new animated artwork in the Music app. You can see this in action in our full coverage right here.

Finally, iOS 14.3 also includes support for Apple Fitness+, the new workout subscription service from Apple. The service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and it’s also included in the Apple One Premiere bundle for $30 per month. Apple is also releasing tvOS 14.3 today with support for Fitness+.

iOS 14.3 will available to users via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. Simply open the Settings app, choose General, then choose Software Update. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking as it sometimes takes a while to roll out to all users.

Here are the full release notes for iOS 14.3:

Apple Fitness+

A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)

New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations

Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout

Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

AirPods Max

Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones

High fidelity audio for rich sound

Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience

Photos

Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

Option to record video at 25 fps

Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

Privacy

New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the appâs privacy practices

TV app

An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

App Clips

Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center

Health

Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions

Weather

Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland

Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico

Safari

Ecosia search engine option in Safari

This release also addresses the following issues:

Some MMS messages may not be received

Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message

Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app

App folders may fail to open

Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work

Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings

MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power

Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup

The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

