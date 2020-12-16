Discord launches iOS and Android screen sharing for streaming and viewing parties

- Dec. 16th 2020 10:14 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Discord is the latest video chat app to add iOS and Android screen sharing support. The feature is rolling out to users starting today and has been optimized for game streaming and remote YouTube/TikTok/etc. viewing parties.

Earlier this year, we saw Skype gain the handy iOS screen sharing functionality. It joined others like Zoom, TeamViewer, Facebook Messenger, and more. Notably, Apple still doesn’t offer screen sharing inside its FaceTime app for iPhone and iPad.

Now Discord has joined the party with iOS and Android screen sharing starting to roll out to users today and it comes with a particular focus (via TechCrunch):

The company tells me they’ve been particularly focused on making it work well when there’s a lot of onscreen motion, allowing for things like game streaming or remote YouTube/TikTok viewing parties with high frame rates and minimal latency.

The feature first arrived on Discord for desktop in 2017. Here are the limits for Discord’s iOS and Android screen sharing.

Mobile screen share streams can be broadcast to up to 50 viewers simultaneously, with no cap on how many users can be screen sharing in the same channel.

TC notes that the full rollout should be complete by the end of Thursday, December 17.

Discord is a free download from the App Store and Google Play Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs on iPhone and iPod touch. Historically, Apple releases a new iOS version once a year, the current version is iOS 13.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.