Apple trade-in values – the amount of credit the company will give you for older devices when upgrading to new ones – have been quietly adjusted by the company.

You could see up to $40 more when trading in an iPad, but up to $540 less when trading in a Mac …

iMore spotted the changes, starting with the good news.

The iPad Pro is now worth up to $525, up from $500. The iPad Air has gone from $210 to $250, the iPad from $200 to $240, and the iPad mini from $175 to $205. Apple has also boosted the price of its Apple Watch models ever so slightly. The Series 4 is now worth up to $150 (up from $140), the Series 3 is now worth $95 (up from $85), and the Series 1 is worth up to $35 (up from $30).

Then the not so good.

Apple has cut the trade-in values of a few products from its Mac lineup. The MacBook Pro is down from $1760 to $1530, the MacBook Air is down to $630 from $730, the MacBook is down to $380 from $450, the iMac Pro is down to $3,040 from $3580, the iMac down to $1,180 from $1,390, and the Mac mini is down to $830 from $930.

There’s what might appear good news on the Mac Pro front, but as iMore notes, it’s unlikely Apple has actually increased its trade-in values.

The Mac Pro has received a big bump up to $2930 from $1490, but this could well indicate that Apple now accepts more recent models for trade-in.

You can check out all the trade-in values here. Apple does note in the small print that these are just estimated values, so don’t expect to get the published amounts if your device is damaged in any way.

Trade-in values will vary based on the condition, year, and configuration of your trade-in device. Additional trade‑in values for iPhone require purchase of a new iPhone, subject to availability and limits. You must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to trade in for credit or for an Apple Gift Card. Not all devices are eligible for credit. More details are available from Apple’s trade-in partner for trade-in and recycling of eligible devices. Restrictions and limitations may apply. Payments are based on the received device matching the description you provided when your estimate was made. Apple reserves the right to refuse or limit the quantity of any device for any reason. In the Apple Store: Offer only available on presentation of a valid photo ID. Value of your current device may be applied toward purchase of a new Apple device. Offer may not be available in all stores. Some stores may have additional requirements.

You’ll always be able to get more by selling privately (sometimes very significantly so!), but the trade-in program provides customers with a no-risk, no-hassle option.

