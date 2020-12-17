Apple TV+ picks up limited series ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ starring Samuel L. Jackson

Apple TV+ picked up a new six-episode limited series called The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, starring Samuel L. Jackson. As reported by Deadline, the limited series is based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley.

Jackson will also serve as an executive producer on the series. He will play the lead role of Ptolemy Grey:

In the series, produced by Apple Studios, Jackson stars as Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old man forgotten by his family, by his friends, by even himself. On the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy experiences a seismic shift when he’s given the tremendous opportunity to briefly regain his memories, and uses this precious and fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew’s death and come to terms with his past.

This marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Jackson, as he previously starred in Apple’s first major original film on Apple TV+, The Banker.

