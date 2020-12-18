Instagram for iPhone now supports ProRAW photos with some limitations

- Dec. 18th 2020 12:11 pm PT

0

Apple debuted its powerful ProRAW feature for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max cameras with iOS 14.3 earlier this week. It’s been called a “massive leap forward” by pro photographer Austin Mann. Now the Instagram iOS app is able to accept ProRAW’s DNG format when uploading photos to the platform – with a couple of caveats…

Instagram’s Tim Johnsen shared the news on Twitter today that ProRAW support on iPhone should be available starting this morning as it rolls out for all users.

Notably, ProRAW images can be around 25MB on average (but can go up to 40MB too) so the first caveat is that Instagram will certainly be compressing them when they are uploaded.

Explaining how it works a bit further, Johnsen responded to a question stating that there aren’t any editing tools in the Instagram iOS app and the support is really about converting the ProRAW DNG format to JPEG.

He recommended using a third-party app like Darkroom to edit ProRAW images before uploading them. You can also edit ProRAW on in the default Photos app or with other third-party apps like Halide.

Read up on getting more out of your iPhone 12 Pro camera with our ProRAW guide:

Read more on ProRAW:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
Instagram

Instagram

Instagram is a social media service owned by Facebook for sharing photos and videos.
ProRAW

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.