‘Flex Widgets’ lets you create and customize your own widgets for the iOS home screen

Since the release of iOS 14, we have been covering several apps that offer different home screen widgets, including some that feature multiple customization options. However, this is the first time I see something like Flex Widgets — a new app that lets you create your own widgets exactly the way you want.

The app interface is really intuitive and, once you open it, there are options to create small, medium, and large size widgets. However, the coolest part of Flex Widgets is definitely the widget editor that lets users drag the elements anywhere they want.

Besides being able to position the elements as you prefer, they’re all resizable. There are several options of elements available to add to your widgets, including text, icons, emojis, shapes, clock, images, health data, drawings, weather forecast, and calendar.

Since users can add as many elements as they want, Flex Widgets lets you create anything from a minimalist widget to one packed with information. Another great aspect of Flex Widgets is the customization available for the elements, which makes each widget unique.

Most elements have options to change font, colors, alignment, thickness, style, and more. The background can also be customized with a solid color, gradient, image, or even a slideshow. After you create a widget style you like, Flex Widgets lets you save it as a new theme to use in future projects so you don’t have to waste time adjusting the whole thing again.

The app also brings an “Inspiration” tab where users will find pre-created widgets suggestions and each widget made with the app can be easily shared with other Flex Widget users. If you really like to personalize the iOS home screen, it’s worth checking out the app.

Flex Widgets is available on the App Store for $1.99. The app has no ads, in-app purchases, or subscriptions. Of course, since it offers home screen widgets, Flex Widgets requires an iPhone or iPad with iOS 14 or later.

