Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 drops to $339, latest Mac mini $639, HomePod, more

Today’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 6, plus you can save on Mac mini, and HomePod in Best Buy’s one-day sale. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $60 off Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED)

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED GPS 40mm for $339. Today’s deal is a $60 savings from the regular going rate, $11 less than our previous mention, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time.

Apple Watch Series 6 features a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. With Apple’s Fitness+ initiative launching recently, it’s a great time to score an Apple Watch at a discount. At the time of our publishing, this model is slated to arrive by Christmas. Other notable features include the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Save on the latest Mac mini

B&H offers Apple’s latest Mac mini M1/8GB/256GB for $639. As a comparison, that’s a $60 savings and the second-biggest discount we’ve tracked so far. It hit $629 on Black Friday.

The M1 chip brings the Neural engine to the Mac mini for the first time, enabling fast and highly-optimized machine learning workflows. You’ll also find two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt and USB 4, making connectivity a breeze for all of your devices.

Best Buy launches one-day flash sale

Best Buy is back today with a series of flash deals live through the end of the day. With a collection of offers on Apple gear, headphones, and more on sale, there are plenty of other ways to get some last-minute gifts checked off the list without paying full price.

Headlining today’s flash sale at Best Buy is the Apple HomePod at $250. Down from $299, price cuts on Apple’s high-end smart speaker have been hard to come by this holiday season. While we saw it drop to $210 for an open-box model over Black Friday, this is the best offer in months otherwise. HomePod delivers a fabric-wrapped design alongside a touchpad on the top for summoning Siri and adjusting playback. There’s also AirPlay 2 integration, stereo support, and access to Apple Music. Get all the details in our hands-on review.

Roborock robot vacuums and mops

For a limited time, get select Roborock robot vacuums and mops with big discounts, including the Roborock S4 Max at $429 (Reg. $319), the S6 Pure for $359 (Reg. $599), and the S6 MaxV for $599 (Reg. $749).

Best trade-in deals

