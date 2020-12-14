Apple Fitness+ was first unveiled at the company’s September Apple Watch and iPad event. We learned about the first workout types to be included, launch countries, and more. Since then we’ve been learning a few more details and even seen the first wave of reviews. Now Fitness+ is available alongside iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2.

Detailed in a press release today, Apple calls Fitness+ the “next era of fitness” and highlights that “everyone’s invited.”

Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch and can be used with iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV with the latest software updates rolling out today. Here are the unique features Apple is pitching for Fitness+:

Integration with Apple Watch

Simplicity of Finding Great Workouts

Fitness for All

Motivating Music

Flexibility to Work Out Anywhere

Apple’s director of fitness technologies Jay Blahnik recently elaborated on the “fitness for all” focus in a recent interview:

One of the things we’ve heard that’s been consistent is that working out is tough for people. If you’re a beginner, it’s tough because you don’t know what to do, you don’t know where to start, or maybe you’re not in great shape and going to a gym or taking a class is actually way too much of a commitment when you’re brand-new.

However, there will be plenty of content for advanced athletes too. Fitness+ features a new “Burn Bar” and along with Apple Watch activity rings and great music (via Apple Music integration), Blahnik thinks users will find lots of motivation.

Early reviews have revealed what looks like a compelling experience overall with 180 workouts across the 10 categories at launch.

Apple also featured its Fitness+ instructors in the official launch announcement today:

The Fitness+ trainers are a diverse, inclusive, and approachable team made up of people with their own unique and inspiring story. They are specialists in their field, and are passionate about helping people achieve their fitness goals.

Fitness+ is available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. It requires iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, tvOS 14.3, and watchOS 7.2.

Here’s where you’ll find Fitness+ on Apple devices:

For Apple Watch users, Apple Fitness+ will automatically appear as a new tab in the Fitness app on iPhone; the Fitness app for iPad will be available to download from the App Store; and on Apple TV, the Fitness app will automatically appear once users upgrade to tvOS 14.3.

Apple Fitness+ runs $9.99/month or $79.99/year. It is also available to use with Family Sharing in the Apple One Premier bundle that goes for $29.95/month.

For a limited time, Apple is giving a free 3-month trial to the Fitness+ for those buying a new Apple Watch Series 3 or later (or have purchased one since September 15). And Best Buy customers will be seeing the trial last 6 months (or 5 months total for My Best Buy members).

Apple also notes that:

Starting January 1, 2021, UnitedHealthcare will offer five additional months of Fitness+ at no additional cost for UnitedHealthcare Motion enrollees with Apple Watch, to help empower eligible program participants on their path to a healthier lifestyle. Following the extended trial, UnitedHealthcare Motion enrollees may be able to apply program incentives to cover the Fitness+ monthly subscription cost. For more information, visit: unitedhealthcaremotion.com.

And it also has a featured section of workout equipment:

While most Apple Fitness+ workouts don’t require special equipment, customers can now find a curated selection of fitness accessories on apple.com/apple-fitness-plus/equipment and in select stores, as well as links to some of the equipment used in the Apple Fitness+ Studio.

