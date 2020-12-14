watchOS 7.2 now available with Apple Fitness+ and new cardio fitness notifications

- Dec. 14th 2020 10:04 am PT

0

In addition to iOS 14.3, Apple is also releasing watchOS 7.2 for Apple Watch to the general public today. The update includes support for Apple’s new Fitness+ subscription service, which is accessible via the Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. watchOS 7.2 also includes new cardio fitness notifications.

The Apple Watch plays an integral role in the new Apple Fitness+ service. In fact, an Apple Watch is required for Apple Fitness+, so if you don’t have one, you won’t be able to sign up for the service. With Fitness+, your Apple Watch syncs with the device on which you’re watching the class, displaying things like metrics, activity ring progress, and more.

Read more about Apple Fitness+:

Apple also announced in a press release today that watchOS 7.2 includes new cardio fitness notifications:

With iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2, Apple Watch users can view their cardio fitness level in the Health app on iPhone, and receive a notification on Apple Watch if it falls within the low range. Breakthrough technology released in watchOS 7 allows Apple Watch to easily measure low cardio fitness, and today cardio fitness notifications empower users to be more active for dramatic long-term health benefits.

Cardiorespiratory fitness, as measured by VO2 max, is the maximum amount of oxygen the body can use during exercise, and it can be increased through physical activity. Apple Watch already estimates average and higher levels of VO2 max during vigorous outdoor walks, runs, or hikes, which many runners and other athletes monitor to improve performance.

Here’s how you to update your Apple Watch to watchOS 7.2:

  • Open the Watch app on your iPhone
  • Tap General
  • Tap Software Update

Let us known if you spot any other changes with today’s release of watchOS 7.2 in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
watchOS 7

watchOS 7

watchOS 7 is the latest version of the software that runs on the Apple Watch. The new feature includes new watch faces, workout types, and sleep tracking.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.