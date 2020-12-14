watchOS 7.2 now available with Apple Fitness+ and new cardio fitness notifications

In addition to iOS 14.3, Apple is also releasing watchOS 7.2 for Apple Watch to the general public today. The update includes support for Apple’s new Fitness+ subscription service, which is accessible via the Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. watchOS 7.2 also includes new cardio fitness notifications.

The Apple Watch plays an integral role in the new Apple Fitness+ service. In fact, an Apple Watch is required for Apple Fitness+, so if you don’t have one, you won’t be able to sign up for the service. With Fitness+, your Apple Watch syncs with the device on which you’re watching the class, displaying things like metrics, activity ring progress, and more.

Apple also announced in a press release today that watchOS 7.2 includes new cardio fitness notifications:

With iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2, Apple Watch users can view their cardio fitness level in the Health app on iPhone, and receive a notification on Apple Watch if it falls within the low range. Breakthrough technology released in watchOS 7 allows Apple Watch to easily measure low cardio fitness, and today cardio fitness notifications empower users to be more active for dramatic long-term health benefits. Cardiorespiratory fitness, as measured by VO 2 max, is the maximum amount of oxygen the body can use during exercise, and it can be increased through physical activity. Apple Watch already estimates average and higher levels of VO 2 max during vigorous outdoor walks, runs, or hikes, which many runners and other athletes monitor to improve performance.

Here’s how you to update your Apple Watch to watchOS 7.2:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone

app on your iPhone Tap General

Tap Software Update

Let us known if you spot any other changes with today’s release of watchOS 7.2 in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

