Anker’s latest sale starts at $11 in today’s best deals, plus leather Apple Watch band $8.50, more

Today’s best deals include Anker’s New Year’s sale from $11, plus a leather Apple Watch band, and Emerson’s Sensi Smart Thermostat. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker kicks off the new year with deals from $11

Anker is back with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon to start the new year featuring a selection of deals on smartphone accessories and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Headlining is the eufy Security 2K Indoor Pan & Tilt Camera for $40. That’s down from the usual $52 price tag and matching the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date.

This model is headlined by HomeKit support with its Pan & Tilt model bringing additional functionality to the table. As its name suggests, when movement is detected, it will follow the person, animal, etc over its 360-degree field of view. Users will receive alerts and footage is kept on local storage. It’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit video to your space. Best of all? No hub required.

Leather Apple Watch band in various styles

Amazon offers its Leather Loop Apple Watch Band in various colors for $8.50. As a comparison, it typically goes for $15 and today’s deal beats our Black Friday mention by $2.50. Avoid the pricey alternatives from Apple and go with this sleek leather band instead. This particular model features a semi-loop design that differs from other third-party leather options we’ve featured regularly.

HomeKit support highlights this Emerson Sensi smart thermostat

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat for $80. That’s down from the usual $100 or more price and the original going rate of $130. HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control mean that you’ll be able to change the temperature with your voice, no matter which platform you prefer. 7-day scheduling, remote access, and installation in “30-minutes or less” make this an easy buy at roughly $80.

