Deals: iPad Air from $559, Retina 4K 21-inch iMac hits all-time low, more

Today’s best deals include the latest iPad Air from $559, plus you can save on Retina iMacs, and previous-generation MacBooks. Head below for all of our top picks in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest iPad Air from Apple drops to $559

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $559. That’s a $40 savings from the regular going rate, down $10 from our previous mention, and matching Black Friday 2020.

With a redesigned casing, Apple’s latest iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen equipped with True Tone support. Everything is powered by a new A14 Bionic processor, with Touch ID making a return in the power button alongside USB-C charging and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

Save $120 on Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMac

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac i5 3.0GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,379. Down from its $1,499 going rate, you’re saving $120 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and marking a new all-time low. Apple’s latest 21-inch iMac is an ideal machine for handling schoolwork, light content creation, and much more with its Retina 4K display and AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics. You can also count on plenty of I/O, like two Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB-A slots, and Gigabit Ethernet on top of 256GB of SSD storage.

B&H clears out previous-gen. MacBook Air and Pro models

B&H is clearing out previous-generation MacBook inventory from Apple with various all-time lows on different models. Our top pick is the 2020 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB of storage for $999. That’s a $300 savings from the original price, $100 better than our previous mention, and the best we’ve tracked. While newer MacBooks featuring Apple’s M1 chip are certainly worth a look, this is a great option if you want to stick with Intel’s hardware for the time being. This rings particularly true if you’re in Adobe’s suite of software or just want the extra storage at a notable discount. You’ll also find Thunderbolt 3 ports here along with Apple’s redesigned keyboard, and more.

