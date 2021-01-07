If you’ve been searching for a way to add more visual flair to your videos, then look no further than the FCPX VFX Suite from Pixel Film Studios. This compilation of plugins, composites, trackers, and emitters includes everything you need to create dazzling visual effects right inside your Final Cut Pro project. Watch our brief hands-on video walkthrough to see the FCPX VFX Suite in action.

The Final Cut Pro VFX Suite from Pixel Film Studios is bundled with 5 composite plugins, including a variety of pixie, liquid, pyrotechnic, smoke, and fire effects for providing a truly cinematic experience. In addition, three types of tracking can be used with composites in just a few clicks, allowing the various effects to move along with your videos as if they were actually in the scene. The VFX Suite also includes various emitters for adding customizable effects to your videos, allowing for even more engaging and cinematic content.

Video walkthrough: Pixel Film Studios VFX Suite

As with all Pixel Film Studios plugins, the VFX Suite is super-easy to use directly within Final Cut Pro. Although the included Motion templates are only for Final Cut Pro, the over 500 composites included will work with any NLE, like DaVinci Resolve and Adobe Premiere Pro. All composites are shot in the highest fidelity on Red cameras, and include support for HD, 4K, and even 5K resolution.











Of course, users can push the effects a step further by taking advantage of the built in compositing tools in the effects library to customize the look and feel of your visual effects. Use blend modes on composite clips to have the effect fit naturally in a scene, and even stack multiple composites for an even more customized look and feel.











Conclusion

Needless to say, the VFX Suite from Pixel Film Studios includes everything you need to get started with elevating your footage to the next level. Best of all, we’ve teamed up with Pixel Film Studios to give you 30% off the entire FCP VFX Suite. Simply use code 9to5pixel at checkout to register the discount.











Pixel Film Studios also offers complimentary Final Cut Pro X tutorials to help you step up your post-production in various ways. Visit their YouTube playlist for more details.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

