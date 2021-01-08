9to5Rewards: Last chance to win Apple’s M1 Mac mini [Giveaway]

There’s just under a week left to enter to win Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini thanks to our friends at MacStadium. The M1 Mac mini servers are now available through MacStadium and for a limited time readers can get half-off the first two months on all Gen 3 or 4 minis.

Get more on MacStadium below and enter the giveaway now:

MacStadium is committed to providing the best custom private cloud environments and services for your MacOS and iOS development needs. MacStadium helps supply the most reliable solutions for individuals, enterprise clients and small businesses, and offers simplicity and scalability with your infrastructure, while meeting any performance, storage, networking, and virtualization needs. Check out our full breakdown on MacStadium, here.

Readers can buy individual machines online, with Apple’s M1 minis specially priced from MacStadium, starting at $99/month. For readers that haven’t upgraded to Apple Silicon: use promo code 9TO5MAC for half-off the first two months of a Gen 3 or 4 (Intel) mini.

How to enter:

For your chance to win Apple’s Mac mini (M1), enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for MacStadium and 9to5Mac’s newsletters. Be sure to follow MacStadium on Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries for the M1 Mac mini giveaway are open until January 15th, 2021. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

Apple 2020 M1 Mac mini Giveaway

