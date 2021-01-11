Widgetsmith for iOS updated with new health and fitness widgets for your iPhone’s home screen

Widgetsmith continues to add new ways to customize your iOS 14 home screen. A new update to the app today brings a new collection of health-focused widgets designed to help you start 2021 off right, as well as a new photo widget that displays the weather as well.

First off, Widgetsmith now includes a variety of new step-counting widgets. You can set a daily step goal, then add a widget to your iOS 14 home screen that shows your progress toward that goal. The update also brings new widgets that offer various of different ways to visualize activity data from your Apple Watch.

Finally, there is also a new photos widget that overlays the current weather onto your selected photograph, essentially combining two commonly used widget types into one.

Here are the release notes for today’s update to Widgetsmith:

Start off 2021 right with a new collection of health-focused widgets. I’ve added step-counting widgets that let you specify your daily step goal, along with a number of new visualizations for your Apple Watch’s activity data. I also added a new photo widget that displays the weather with your selected photograph.

Widgetsmith is available on the App Store as a free download with in-app subscriptions to access certain data types, artwork, and themes.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: