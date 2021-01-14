Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- As WhatsApp deepens integration with Facebook, here are two alternatives for iOS
- Belkin issues recall for 2-in-1 wireless charger sold by Apple over fire hazards
- macOS beta code suggests Apple will block users from sideloading unsupported iOS apps on M1 Macs [U]
- WhatsApp clarifies privacy changes and Facebook data sharing as Signal and Telegram soar
