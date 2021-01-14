AirPods Pro have a different form factor compared to AirPods that includes an in-ear design. With that comes new parts to keep clean, and you’ll likely see them become dirtier than AirPods since they’re worn inside your ears. Even after a short time, AirPods Pro can get gunked up. Read on for how to clean your AirPods Pro and charging case.

Many have been hoping AirPods Pro will come in black as well as white, but they launched in just white and remain available in only that single color still. While white looks simple and sharp, it shows dirt and earwax more easily. There’s also the in-ear tips to deal with now, and Apple has updated its guide on cleaning AirPods Pro, including the ear tips. Read on below for all the details.

About the same steps apply to AirPods as well, but you can find our detailed guide on that here.

How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case

AirPods Pro earbuds

Wipe down your AirPods Pro with a clean microfiber cloth Slightly dampen your cloth with fresh water (or distilled) if needed Make sure to let them totally try before putting them back in the charging case or in your ears Remove some of the excess cotton from an end for a more precise cotton swab tool Gently use a flosser pick to break up and remove tough-to-reach spots Blue Tack is another great way to remove dirt and gunk from the black speaker grilles

AirPods Pro ear tips

Use a dry, clean microfiber cloth or a cotton swab to clean the outside To thoroughly clean them, pull firmly on the silicone ear tips to remove them Rinse them with fresh water (Apple says to skip the soap and other cleaners) Dry them off with your clean cloth Blue Tack can be used to clean the speaker grilles when you have the ear tips off Push them back into place until you hear a click (make sure the oval shape is lined up)

AirPods Pro charging case

Use a dry, clean microfiber cloth to wipe down your AirPods Pro charging case If needed, slightly dampen your cloth with isopropyl alcohol Make sure to keep liquid out of the charging port/contacts Blue Tack is again a great way to remove dirt and gunk from the outside and inside of the charging case

If you end up with debris or build up down toward the charging contacts in your charging case, you could try a manual air blower before giving canned air a try. It’s best to refrain from sticking anything down toward the charging contacts to avoid damage. Head to your local Apple Store or AASP if you need more help than basic AirPods Pro cleaning.

Check out Apple’s full support document here.

