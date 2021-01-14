Scosche launches three iPhone 12 MagSafe mounts for car and home

Wrapping up its time at CES, Scosche is out today with three new MagSafe mounts for iPhone 12. The latest MagicMount options include a window/dash mount, cup holder mount, and a 4-in-1 kit that let’s users get the perfect view of their iPhone in cars and at home.

These new Scosche mounts are designed specifically for Apple’s new MagSafe Charger. They don’t include the MagSafe Charger itself, but do feature the mounts and an included 20W USB-C PD car adapter (to offer full 15W wireless charging for iPhone 12).

Scosche notes that while the new mounts are perfect for any setup in your car they can also be handy at home or the office.

The new MagicMount mounts come in a cup holder-style, window/dash mount, and a versatile 4-in-1 kit that offers a lot of flexibility for pretty much any setup.

Pricing ranges from $29.99-$39.99 for these MagSafe mounts. Scosche is planning for a spring launch.

