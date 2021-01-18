VLC media player for macOS updated with full support for M1 Macs

- Jan. 18th 2021 5:09 pm PT

VLC is one of the most popular multi-platform media players, and its macOS version is getting a major update today with full support for M1 Macs. Users can now enjoy VLC running at maximum performance on Apple Silicon Macs.

Having a Mac app compatible with the Apple Silicon platform means that the software can take full advantage of the new hardware with faster performance and also better energy efficiency, which is great for MacBook users.

VLC 3.0.12 comes with a version ready for M1 Macs (and any future Macs with Apple Silicon chips). In addition, the upgrade also comes with enhancements to work properly on macOS Big Sur, a fix for audio distortions and adaptive streaming resolution, and security improvements.

Unfortunately, VLC is not yet offered with a universal binary, which means that the app now has two different versions: one for Intel Macs and one for M1 Macs. Once you update the VLC app for macOS to version 3.0.12, you must check for updates again and install version 3.0.12.1 — which is compiled for ARM machines.

VLC is available for free and you can get it through the official VideoLAN website. The mobile version of VLC for iOS is available for free on the App Store.

