$49 Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip now available in two new color options

Last October, Beats expanded its lineup of wireless earbuds with the new $49 Beats Flex. Packing Apple’s W1 chip for seamless connectivity to Apple devices, the Beats Flex have proven to be a popular choice for budget shoppers. Today, Beats is further expanding the Flex lineup with two new color options: Flame Blue and Smoke Gray.

When the Beats Flex first debuted last year, they were available in two color options: the subtle “Beats Black” and the bright “Yuzu Yellow.” The new Flame Blue and Smoke Gray color options complement the lineup nicely and give users more options from which to choose.

For those unfamiliar, the Beats Flex serve as the successor to the BeatsX headphones that were priced at $150 three years ago. They feature a wire connector between the earbuds with an in-ear design. The Apple W1 chip provides slick integration with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch users.

As we wrote in our full review when they launched last year, the $49 price point makes the Beats Flex an easy-to-recommend starter headphone. While they may not feature the latest and greatest truly wireless design, they offer respectable sound quality with a versatile design, plus USB-C connectivity.

As it stands now, Beats Flex are easy to recommend as starter Bluetooth headphones for anyone who wants to graduate past wired headphones. The $49 wireless headphones are perfect for Apple Watch users who want to play music or podcasts directly without an iPhone, and iPhone users can turn to Beats Flex as wireless headphones to replace the Lightning EarPods that were previously included in the box.

The Beats Flex Flame Blue and Smoke Gray colors are available starting today on Amazon for $49, as well as on Apple’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: