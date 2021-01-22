Irish UFC star Conor McGregor is set to rematch Dustin Poirier on January 23 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT at UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Read along for how to watch McGregor vs Poirier UFC 257 on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, the web, and more.

Below we’ll cover how to watch McGregor vs Poirier UFC 257 with ESPN+ as well what you can watch with the UFC app via a Fight Pass subscription.

UFC main card fights are PPV through ESPN and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 257 McGregor vs Poirier at a 35% discount ($89.98, reg. $130). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $69.99.

Other UFC 257 fights include Hooker vs Chandler, Eye vs Calderwood, Sanchez vs Muradov, and more. Early prelims start at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT with the main event McGregor vs Poirier set for 10 pm ET/9 pm CT/7 pm PT.

How to watch McGregor vs Poirier on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, more

Watch UFC on ESPN+

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Buy access to UFC 257 and a year of ESPN+ at a 35% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch UFC 257, head to the ESPN app on your Apple device or log in on the web Choose the ESPN+ tab (or type in UFC in the ESPN app search bar) Look for UFC 257

Alternatively, you can buy UFC 257 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

Buy access to the fight for $69.99 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple Device or log in on the web Head to the ESPN+ tab Look for UFC 257

Watch on the UFC app

If you just want some access to UFC and prefer to skip the ESPN+ option, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass that goes from $9.99/month. However, for UFC 257, Fight Pass offers access to just the prelims, while McGregor vs Poirier will require a PPV purchase with ESPN+.

The UFC app is available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad (although it does have rough reviews). Keep in mind there’s no longer support for the third-gen Apple TV.

